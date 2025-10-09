Sign up
Previous
Photo 397
Adult Whooper Swan
Plenty on view at Spiggie Loch today.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8133
photos
137
followers
31
following
108% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
9th October 2025 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swan
,
shetland
,
whooper
,
spiggie
