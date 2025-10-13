Previous
Waxgills by lifeat60degrees
Photo 398

Waxgills

The garden is full of fungi growth at the moment. Far more than I have ever seen with quite a variety evident. Weather conditions probably the reason but also the missed final needed grass cut which has been abandoned due to weather (so far).
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
