Previous
Photo 399
Taking it Easy
Just watching the world go by.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Album
Nature
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th October 2025 11:47am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
outvoe
