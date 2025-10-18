Previous
Pier Sentries
Photo 401

Pier Sentries

A pair of Shag's acting as look-outs on the Leebitton pier this morning. Quite a few birds on the pier including Redshank, Turnstone and Ringed Plover.
18th October 2025

Richard Lewis

