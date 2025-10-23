Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 402
Enjoying the Seaweed
Turnstone, amongst others, seem to enjoy all the seaweed on the beaches.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8163
photos
136
followers
31
following
110% complete
View this month »
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Latest from all albums
3872
1266
3873
3874
3875
2252
1267
402
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Nature
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
23rd October 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
,
tirnstone
Linda Godwin
His bright feet seem to match some of the Kelp. Cool shot!
October 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close