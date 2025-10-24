Previous
What? No Chips! by lifeat60degrees
Photo 403

What? No Chips!

I had time to spare in Lerwick so sat in the car at one point at a carpark near the Knab. A popular place for fish and chip eaters but this gull was disappointed that I wasn't one of those today.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact