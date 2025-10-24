Sign up
403
What? No Chips!
I had time to spare in Lerwick so sat in the car at one point at a carpark near the Knab. A popular place for fish and chip eaters but this gull was disappointed that I wasn't one of those today.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Camera
Views
1
Album
Nature
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
24th October 2025 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gull
,
shetland
,
lerwick
