Celandine by lifeat60degrees
Photo 420

Celandine

First sign of flowering Celandine today in the extra. I think the snow last week has held them up a bit but first sight this year is exactly the same day as last year which was the first time I'd seen them before March.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
