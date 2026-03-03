Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 427
Urchins
There were a dozen of them attached to the pier used by the Bressay ferry.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8405
photos
131
followers
31
following
117% complete
View this month »
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
Latest from all albums
1283
427
4006
2318
428
4007
4008
4009
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Nature
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd March 2026 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
urchin
,
shetland
,
lerwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close