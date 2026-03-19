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Coltsfoot by lifeat60degrees
Photo 431

Coltsfoot

Celandines are usually the first wild flower to bloom with Coltsfoot next.

So it has seemed to be again this year with a sudden burst of Coltsfoot along the burn in the last couple of day
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Pat Knowles ace
Oh snap….i just posted my photo today, scrolled down & you mentioned Celandines!
March 19th, 2026  
Richard Lewis ace
@happypat I love celandines and they seem to be flowering earlier each year.
March 19th, 2026  
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