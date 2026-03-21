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Purps by lifeat60degrees
Photo 432

Purps

Purple Sandpiper's don't breed in Shetland but there are usually a few around the coast at this time of year. Presumably resting up before heading off to their breeding grounds.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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