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Previous
Photo 432
Purps
Purple Sandpiper's don't breed in Shetland but there are usually a few around the coast at this time of year. Presumably resting up before heading off to their breeding grounds.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Album
Nature
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st March 2026 10:07am
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