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Celandine by lifeat60degrees
Photo 440

Celandine

I do hope these celandine all flower at the same time..
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Joan ace
Beautiful pale greens against the brown remnants of last year.
April 12th, 2026  
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