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Previous
Photo 441
Shetland Wren
Last year there seemed to fewer Wrens along the burn but there are quite a few this year.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Album
Nature
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Canon EOS R7
Taken
16th April 2026 7:19am
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wren
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sandwick
Maggiemae
ace
Our nz wrens are tiny. This one looks quite large - neat capture!
April 16th, 2026
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