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Mica Cap by lifeat60degrees
Photo 442

Mica Cap

It was wet enough during the afternoon walk that my camera seized up for a while so I was left with this photograph, taken with my phone, of Mushroom growing through the moss infested willow root.

19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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