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Previous
Photo 442
Mica Cap
It was wet enough during the afternoon walk that my camera seized up for a while so I was left with this photograph, taken with my phone, of Mushroom growing through the moss infested willow root.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Nature
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th April 2026 4:27pm
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mushroom
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shetland
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sandwick
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