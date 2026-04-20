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I'll Stand on One Leg if You Do by lifeat60degrees
Photo 443

I'll Stand on One Leg if You Do

They must surely be posing naturally? Can't have two with only one leg.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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