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Previous
Photo 443
I'll Stand on One Leg if You Do
They must surely be posing naturally? Can't have two with only one leg.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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6
Album
Nature
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
20th April 2026 12:04pm
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shetland
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oystercatcher
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sandwick
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