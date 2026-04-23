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Shetland Wren by lifeat60degrees
Photo 445

Shetland Wren

While Puffin's come in for all the glory the Wren just works away making his nest.
There seem to be a lot more Wrens this year which is good news.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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