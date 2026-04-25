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Daffodils by lifeat60degrees
Photo 447

Daffodils

For some reason we have far fewer daffodils in the garden this year but those growing wild seem to be doing ok.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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