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Previous
Photo 449
Taking it Very Easy
It may be a runway I'm resting on but who cares about the planes?
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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6
Album
Nature
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
27th April 2026 12:18pm
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shetland
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sumburgh
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