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Gathering by lifeat60degrees
Photo 485

Gathering

Five of the six Mute Swans at Peerie Voe this morning at the point where the fresh water from Spiggie Loch enters the sea.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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