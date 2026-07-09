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Previous
Photo 487
Juvenile Curlew
An injured juvenile Curlew in the garden on Thursday afternoon. I couldn’t track down anyone for assistance and sadly it passed away overnight.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Nature
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th July 2026 4:12pm
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