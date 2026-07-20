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Swallow by lifeat60degrees
Photo 491

Swallow

Great to see the swallows out and about on the fences and in the trees.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Elisabeth Sæter
Sweet shot
July 20th, 2026  
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