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Previous
Photo 491
Swallow
Great to see the swallows out and about on the fences and in the trees.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Album
Nature
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Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
20th July 2026 2:41pm
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swallow
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shetland
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sandwick
Elisabeth Sæter
Sweet shot
July 20th, 2026
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