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Previous
Photo 492
Siskin
A pair of Siskin along the burn now. I will need the big lens for my next walk in the area.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Album
Nature
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
22nd July 2026 11:46am
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shetland
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siskin
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sandwick
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hoswick
Joan Robillard
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Great shot
July 22nd, 2026
Pat Knowles
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Bird on a wire!!
July 22nd, 2026
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