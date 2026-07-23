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July Puffin by lifeat60degrees
Photo 493

July Puffin

Got our July fix of Puffins today at Sumburgh Head.

Should get an August one as well but that will be it.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Pam Knowler ace
So gorgeous!
July 23rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Amazing bird
July 23rd, 2026  
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