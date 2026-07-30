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Chiffchaff by lifeat60degrees
Photo 497

Chiffchaff

While sheltering in the trees during some very heavy rain I could hear a Chiffchaff nearby. Almost directly above me I was able to get a decent view of the bird that has been around for a few weeks now.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Andy Oz ace
Oh, beautiful shot. Love the DoF.
July 30th, 2026  
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