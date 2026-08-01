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Tirrick Gathering by lifeat60degrees
Photo 498

Tirrick Gathering

If you are unsure of the type of tern they are Tirricks. Too far away for me to identify so Tirricks they are.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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