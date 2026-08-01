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Previous
Photo 498
Tirrick Gathering
If you are unsure of the type of tern they are Tirricks. Too far away for me to identify so Tirricks they are.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Album
Nature
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st August 2026 11:07am
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