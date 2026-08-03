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Raven by lifeat60degrees
Photo 499

Raven

This Raven at Sumburgh Head was looking a bit on the thin side. Didn't really look like a healthy bird.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Corinne C ace
Amazing shot
August 3rd, 2026  
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