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Previous
Photo 499
Raven
This Raven at Sumburgh Head was looking a bit on the thin side. Didn't really look like a healthy bird.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Nature
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
3rd August 2026 9:55am
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Corinne C
ace
Amazing shot
August 3rd, 2026
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