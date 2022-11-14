Sign up
5 / 365
Cardinal_Nov
Cardinal in my back yard.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Chris Jordan
ace
@lifeisfullofpictures
I read somewhere that a photographer should display his or her work for people to see. After all, isn't that why we take photographs? For...
View this month »
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th November 2022 12:35pm
Tags
bird
cardinal
