Photo 941
A day to most - Never ending for you
Today, yesterday, a day, any day but this day... a wish to remember, a want to remove....to recall, to remember, to be, to redo.
Have peace.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Jae
ace
@lifepause
Year 3: Well, I am still catching up from Year 2 but am committed (or should be) to this project, still! Year 2: I did...
Tags
lost
brother
loml
