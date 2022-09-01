Sign up
Photo 974
Random Act of Kindness
If you give an unsuspecting kid a bobble head…
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
1
1
Jae
ace
@lifepause
Return year 2022: Here we go again! Year 9: off and on since year 3 bit giving it a whirl! In...
1322
photos
21
followers
25
following
Tags
baseball
,
fenway
,
loml
Kevin Wallace
ace
Great capture of wonder filled act!!
You done great on both counts, Jae ❤️
September 3rd, 2022
