Rainy Night by lightzen
4 / 365

Rainy Night

I was hoping to capture the first full moon of the year but the rain and the clouds came all of sudden. Yesterday I was able to get a great shot while I was rehearsing the snapshot but it is my absolute goal to only post the best picture of the day.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years and I must say I really missed it. The project kept me...
1% complete

Photo Details

