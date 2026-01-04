Previous
Clementina Leopoldina by lightzen
5 / 365

Clementina Leopoldina

Quick snapshot of my dad’s dog and a bit of editing with Snapseed. Tomorrow heading back home (Costa Rica). Vacation is nearly over.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years and I must say I really missed it. The project kept me...
1% complete

Photo Details

