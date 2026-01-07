Previous
Winding Down by lightzen
8 / 365

Winding Down

Back to work after 17 days vacation. First day at the vet practice was intense and I did not think about my pic until I finally arrived home. This is the view of my home, part of the Central Valley, Costa Rica.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
