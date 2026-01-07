Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Winding Down
Back to work after 17 days vacation. First day at the vet practice was intense and I did not think about my pic until I finally arrived home. This is the view of my home, part of the Central Valley, Costa Rica.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Lightzen
@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
2
2
1
365
iPhone 16 Pro Max
7th January 2026 6:30pm
Tags
“night
,
view”
,
“costa
,
rica”
