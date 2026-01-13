Previous
Red and Blue by lightzen
Red and Blue

One of the things I love about Costa Rica is the explosion of colors we see around. People love to paint their homes in bright vibrant colors. The lightning on late afternoon highlighted that.
Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
