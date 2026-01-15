Previous
Sunset by lightzen
16 / 365

Sunset

This is the view of my veterinarian holistic center in the Central Valley of Costa Rica. It’s just a privilege to work in a place surround by so much beauty.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
4% complete

Photo Details

