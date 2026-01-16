Previous
17 / 365

Humberto

A rare moment ti see Humberto relaxing and quiet, enjoying the warmth of the sun that was getting in through a window. This is one of my dogs.

PS: you can't really see the info of the aperture (5.6) because this is my old lens adapted to my DSLR. You can only get the speed.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
Photo Details

