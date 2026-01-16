Sign up
Humberto
A rare moment ti see Humberto relaxing and quiet, enjoying the warmth of the sun that was getting in through a window. This is one of my dogs.
PS: you can't really see the info of the aperture (5.6) because this is my old lens adapted to my DSLR. You can only get the speed.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Canon EOS 6D
16th January 2026 8:31am
#dog
