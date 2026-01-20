Previous
The Joyful Path by lightzen
21 / 365

The Joyful Path

This is the path from my yoga studio back home. Morning light projecting the shadows called my attention.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
5% complete

