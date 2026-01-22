Previous
The Entrance by lightzen
23 / 365

The Entrance

This is entrance door from my veterinary holistic practice. I love the looks of it and since today it was one of those days that there are not enough hours to have everything done here it is, a quick snapshot when I was leaving work.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
