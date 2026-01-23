Previous
Nite Nite by lightzen
24 / 365

Nite Nite

As the weekend approaches my load of work also increases greatly. Right before going to bed here the snap of day, my beloved geriatric dog Pita ready to sleep. See you tomorrow 😉
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

