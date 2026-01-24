Previous
I love this one!!! by lightzen
25 / 365

I love this one!!!

So here it’s a picture I have been wanting to take since we built my veterinary practice which is almost 4 years now. The Dachshund near the metal Dachshund and the shadows… oh the shadows!
