Ganesh Iluminado by lightzen
28 / 365

Ganesh Iluminado

Right before bedtime and I remember I have totally forgot to photograph today then there is always Ganesh and my new gadget for my iPhone camera… the new light!
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
7% complete

Photo Details

