The fire truck by lightzen
The fire truck

There is something about fire trucks that I find irresistible, how incredibly clean they always look. Impossible to resist the snapshot.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
