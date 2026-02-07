Previous
Sloth Crossing the Road by lightzen
Sloth Crossing the Road

The photo itself is poor quality in all senses but who would miss the snapshot of a sloth crossing the road? Jumped of the car to get this pic! You would be surprised how fast they can move.
