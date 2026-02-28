Previous
Next
Emma by lightzen
60 / 365

Emma

18 years old. Six months ago given the horrible sentence of amputation of the right arm or 2 months max to live. Here she is, no surgery, no chemotherapy, just natural medicine, happy and thriving.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact