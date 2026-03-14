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Squirrel !!! by lightzen
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Squirrel !!!

Wish I’ve gotten a better shot but the idea here it’s always to capture the moment a squirrel visit my clinic. This was the only shot, so fast!
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Lightzen

@lightzen
I'm coming back! I've done the project for about 2 and half years, 2010 to 2012, and I must say I really missed it. The...
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