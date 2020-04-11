Previous
Clockwork by lil_picture_artist
18 / 365

Clockwork

A diamond sort of clock was lying on my desk today and it looked perfect for a new photo, Here's my photo I took today and thanks for stopping by.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Alyssa C

Photo Details

Paula C
Great pic Alyssa. It looks kind of magical
April 11th, 2020  
