Fizz by lil_picture_artist
26 / 365

Fizz

I saw a glass in the cupboard today and it looked perfect for a picture. Hope you like it:)
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Alyssa C

@lil_picture_artist
Hi, I love getting inspired by lots of amazing pics; I hope you get inspired by mine too. 😋
Paula C ace
Awesome! The bubbles are so clear! Looks great in black and white too as the background isn't distracting. Well done Alyssa
April 18th, 2020  
Monica
Great idea, nicely done!
April 18th, 2020  
