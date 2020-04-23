Previous
Frozen by lil_picture_artist
31 / 365

Frozen

My attempt at frozen flowers. What else can I do to make it better?
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Alyssa C

Paula C ace
This came out great! Well done
April 23rd, 2020  
