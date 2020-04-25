Previous
Next
Approaching target by lil_picture_artist
33 / 365

Approaching target

Since our apple tree has finally flowered, many bees have entered our garden. After a few attempts, I managed to capture this bee approaching a flower
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Alyssa C

ace
@lil_picture_artist
Hi, I love getting inspired by lots of amazing pics; I hope you get inspired by mine too. 😋
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula C ace
Love this. It looks really artistic in b&w and with all the negative space. Great job
April 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise