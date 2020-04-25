Sign up
Previous
Next
33 / 365
Approaching target
Since our apple tree has finally flowered, many bees have entered our garden. After a few attempts, I managed to capture this bee approaching a flower
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
1
1
Alyssa C
ace
@lil_picture_artist
Hi, I love getting inspired by lots of amazing pics; I hope you get inspired by mine too. 😋
35
photos
22
followers
40
following
9% complete
View this month »
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Latest from all albums
28
29
30
1
31
2
32
33
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flower
,
bee
,
apple
Paula C
ace
Love this. It looks really artistic in b&w and with all the negative space. Great job
April 25th, 2020
