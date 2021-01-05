Previous
Dreaming about Freedom by lilachbondy
5 / 365

Dreaming about Freedom

Dolev Tamir, my son, 6 years old.

The 8 day of Corona isolation ...2 days to go.
No school , No friends , No running all over the Kibbutz.
Just being at home together ❤

5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Lilach Bondy

Gene McDaniel
Beautiful portrait!
January 5th, 2021  
