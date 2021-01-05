Sign up
Dreaming about Freedom
Dolev Tamir, my son, 6 years old.
The 8 day of Corona isolation ...2 days to go.
No school , No friends , No running all over the Kibbutz.
Just being at home together ❤
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Lilach Bondy
@lilachbondy
My name is Lilach and I am living in a small village at north of Israel with my husband and our 2 children (6 &...
home
corona
freedom
Gene McDaniel
Beautiful portrait!
January 5th, 2021
