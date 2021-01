Playing with Shadows



Agam Shalev, Neomi Kesem and Dolev Tamir.



I came back home from my friend that live next door , thinking that the kids are still out playing, and knowing that I will need to start looking for them. Suddenly I heard laughs from my son room. I opened the door and found them playing with theirs shadows. They put bright light behind of them, and gave me the best scene for the today picture😍