Mantis by lilachbondy
Mantis

This Mantis wellcome us this morning, when he was above the back yard door. While, Above the front door, was another Mantis , a green one... but I like this photo the most.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Lilach Bondy

@lilachbondy
My name is Lilach and I am living in a small village at north of Israel with my husband and our 2 boys (6 &...
